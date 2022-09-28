The city of Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission will host “How to Stop the Hate,” a community conversation, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

“How to Stop the Hate” will acknowledge recent racist incidents in Edina; applaud anti-racist work by groups and individuals, and identify personal, interpersonal and governmental strategies to prevent and combat hate.

