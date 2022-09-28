The city of Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission will host “How to Stop the Hate,” a community conversation, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
“How to Stop the Hate” will acknowledge recent racist incidents in Edina; applaud anti-racist work by groups and individuals, and identify personal, interpersonal and governmental strategies to prevent and combat hate.
Donte Curtis of Catch Your Dream will help provide the community with a deeper understanding of a variety of anti-racist topics and practice strategies for meaningful change.
“I encourage everyone who envisions Edina as a place that is safe and welcoming for all to attend this event,” said Human Rights & Relations Commissioner Joni Bennett. “Racism and hate are potent and persistent, but people working together have the power to defeat them.”
In addition to Curtis, speakers include Edina School Board Chair Erica Allenburg, League of Women Voters of Edina President Colleen Feige, Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, Mayor Jim Hovland, South View Middle School Equity Team Advisor Eli Mickelson, Police Chief Todd Millburn and Edina High School student Sabeeh Mirza. Representatives from the Anti-Racism Collective and Safe Communities of Hennepin County Health & Human Services will also be part of the program.
“How to Stop the Hate” is free and open to the public. People can attend in person or watch it live or recorded on Edina TV, Facebook or EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings. Comcast subscribers can watch it live and in rebroadcasts on Edina TV, Channels 813 and 16. Others can watch live on the city’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/EdinaMN, or website, EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings.
For more information about the event, visit EdinaMN.gov or contact Race & Equity Manager Heidi Lee, staff liaison to the Human Rights & Relation Commission, at 952-826-1622 or HLee@EdinaMN.gov.
