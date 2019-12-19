In a token of intergenerational friendship, an Eden Prairie woman is trying to stir up warm holiday greetings for a long-retired but beloved Edina history teacher.
When Cathy Meyer met Mardonna Bartholet at an Eden Prairie senior living facility about four years ago, she was immediately charmed.
“I just kind of fell in love with Mardonna,” said Meyer, a church volunteer who met Bartholet during her rounds delivering communion to residents of area senior communities.
The erudite charisma that Bartholet, now 96, had displayed during her 38 years of teaching in Edina was still present.
“I just wish she’d been my high school teacher,” said Meyer, who is 73.
Her thoughts turned to Bartholet this holiday season after the teaching legend moved across the metro to a senior living facility in Rosemount, where she would be closer to family. Bartholet never married or had children, making her nieces and nephews her closest remaining kin, Meyer explained.
“She had a very rich life as a single woman,” she said.
Meyer knows there are plenty of Edina alumni with their own fond memories of Bartholet, whose prominence in Edina was memorialized with her 2006 induction into the Edina High School Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognized former teachers as well as former students.
“The best part of Christmas is sharing memories, and for people to share with her would mean so much to her. I know that,” Meyer said.
For someone who no longer drives, Rosemount is a long way from home. Bartholet lived in south Minneapolis during an Edina teaching career that stretched from 1951 to 1988.
“I’m way out there,” she said over the phone from her room at Rosemount Senior Living.
While she becomes more accustomed to her new environment, she can reflect on her time as a trailblazer. Bartholet began teaching during a time when female high school teachers were relatively rare. Also rare were career-driven women, notes Bartholet’s nephew, Steve Bartholet.
“Her time teaching in Edina was a very rewarding experience for her,” he said.
She taught at Edina Morningside Senior High School before moving to Edina West High School after it opened in 1972, remaining there as the school dropped the “West” from its name in the early 1980s.
Bartholet’s impact was affirmed by several honors, including the Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award from Harvard, a Fulbright Scholarship that took her to France and several awards from local service clubs.
A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Bartholet’s ensuing studies took her across the globe. According to the program for her Edina Alumni Hall of Fame induction, she pursued graduate work at the U of M, the University of Chicago, American University, Northwestern University, Oxford University and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris.
She embraced leading-edge teaching methods that downplayed one-way lectures for the sake of student engagement, so that her pupils could learn through research and self-discovery, her nephew said.
As she keeps up with the news of the 21st century, it’s safe to say that Bartholet is better equipped than most to bring a historical lens to current events.
“I’m glad for my background because I see things differently from other people when they’re just talking,” she said.
She’s retained an audience for that wisdom. “She still has students that visit her,” Steve Bartholet said.
Despite the trip being longer now, Meyer still visits, too. And it’s not out of charity. To Meyer, these visits are a matter of friendship and edification.
“I just find her to be a wonderful mentor,” she said.
At 96, Bartholet remains a teacher.
Bartholet’s former students may send holiday greetings to the following address:
Rosemount Senior Living
14344 Cameo Ave. W.
Room 119
Rosemount, MN 55068
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.