To the editor:
In late May, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed their AAA ratings of debt issued by the City of Edina – the highest possible. Under normal circumstances such an announcement would have been of little interest to anyone other than financial specialists. After all, the city has enjoyed stellar credit ratings for the last couple of decades.
Unfortunately, as everyone knows, circumstances today are far from normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has produced millions of infections in the US and over 165,000 deaths. The impact on the U.S. economy has been staggering. In the second quarter, U.S. gross domestic product contracted at by far the sharpest rate ever seen since reliable quarterly data have been compiled, and the U.S. unemployment rate has been in double digits for the last several months.
Against that background, for the City of Edina to receive yet another AAA rating is nothing short of amazing. The rating agencies noted that the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear. However, they were confident that, come what may, the city would make good on all of its obligations, including paying interest and principal on its debt. Critical to this judgment were the city’s solid economy and its prudent financial management.
Since then, the city issued bonds to finance street and utility improvement projects – and paid an interest rate only a bit over 1%. The city also trimmed its budget slightly in order to guard against possible future revenue weakness.
Lots of people deserve to share in the credit for the city’s extraordinary performance during the horrifying pandemic, including members of the City Council, the city’s staff, and the good citizens of this town, who have shown time and again that they value prudence and foresight.
But first and foremost, our mayor, Jim Hovland, deserves credit for leading the city sensibly and prudently. He is up for re-election in November and is running unopposed. Nevertheless I urge all Edinans to vote for Jim Hovland for another term.
Bill Melton
Edina
Former chief economist, American Express Financial Advisers
Member, State of Minnesota Council of Economic Advisers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.