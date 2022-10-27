By James B. Hovland
Edina voters have an important decision to make in this year’s General Election. On Nov. 8, they will consider whether to approve a half-percent local sales tax to provide $39.3 million in funding to support new investments in Braemar Park and Arena and Fred Richards Park.
If both ballot questions are approved, Braemar and Fred Richards parks would get a wide range of amenities and improvements, including new courts, trails, playgrounds, natural habitat restoration and more. Additionally, Braemar Area would receive critical repairs and upgrades that will help ensure that it remains fully operational and more accessible for many years to come.
In recent weeks, I have had the opportunity to connect with many of you about your questions regarding this proposed investment. I thought it would be helpful to address some of the most common questions that I have received about the referendum:
Why does the investment plan focus on Braemar and Fred Richards parks?
For cities and counties to receive authorization from the State to propose a sales tax, the Minnesota Legislature requires that the plan provide a regional benefit because the sales tax to support the investment would be paid by both residents and nonresidents. In 2021, state lawmakers determined that Edina’s investment plan for Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park met their standard for regional benefit, but decided that a proposed project for Morningside Park and Weber Woods did not.
Why propose a local sales tax to pay for the project?
The City Council proposed a sales tax so that residents could decide whether to spread the project’s cost among residents and nonresidents who buy goods or services in the city. For comparison, a property tax increase to support the plan would be applied to only those who own property in Edina.
If investments in both parks are approved, approximately 54 percent of the sales tax, or $21.2 million, would be paid by nonresidents of Edina, according to a newly updated analysis by the University of Minnesota.
Is the sales tax permanent?
No. The sales tax expires in 19 years. If the bonds for the parks projects are paid off before then, the sales tax expires earlier. The only way the tax could be extended or used for other projects would be if the Legislature authorized the change and Edina voters approved.
If both questions are approved, how much sales tax will I pay?
A local half-percent sales tax would be collected if voters approve one or both referendum questions related to the Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park and Arena projects. Even if both questions are approved, the sales tax will still not exceed one-half of one percent (0.5%). A half-percent sales tax is projected to raise enough money to pay for both projects in 19 years or less.
What happens after the election?
If voters approve at least one of the two ballot questions, the half-percent sales tax would take effect in 2023, and project work would begin after that.
If voters do not approve either question, the City of Edina will re-engage residents about how to move forward with an investment in both parks and determine whether they prefer changing the funding option, the amount of the investment or the package of improvements.
For the past several months, the City has been working hard to make sure residents have the information they need to make an informed vote. In that spirit, the City created the website EdinaAtPlay.org to provide details about the plan, its cost and its impact on taxpayers. I encourage everyone to visit the website and of course, make your voice heard on Nov. 8.
James B. Hovland is mayor of the city of Edina.
