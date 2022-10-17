Hopkins Royal Productions is pleased to announce its fall 2022 production of “Legally Blonde – The Musical.” Performances take place at Hopkins High School’s main theater at 7 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Legally Blonde is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the movie of the same name. The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

