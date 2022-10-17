Hopkins Royal Productions is pleased to announce its fall 2022 production of “Legally Blonde – The Musical.” Performances take place at Hopkins High School’s main theater at 7 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Legally Blonde is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the movie of the same name. The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Hopkins students and volunteers all serve in various roles - as actors, dancers, stage managers, production, technical crew, and musicians. Together, they share their creativity, passion, talents, and skills to make this theatrical production one you won’t want to miss.
Hopkins Royal Productions Director Tim Williams said, “Legally Blonde has a great message about being who you are and not compromising your identity. The students have put a lot of hard work into this production and can’t wait to show you what they’ve done.”
Tickets are available online at: https://www.vancoevents.com/BKKY. As a PG-13 production, everyone must have a ticket to be admitted. Adults: $12.00; seniors 65 and older: $10.00; all students/youth: $10.00. Current Hopkins Schools staff and high school students can present their current ID badge to collect their free ticket at the door.
Seating is general admission, and doors will open one hour before the performance. Audio description will be offered for patrons who are blind or have low vision at the Friday, Nov. 18 performance. Pre-show description will be available at 6:45 p.m.. Please contact Hopkins Royal Productions via email with any questions about this service.
For more information or to follow Hopkins Royal Productions online.
