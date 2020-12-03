Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old Hopkins man following a confrontation that occurred Monday morning in Bloomington.
Mohamed Amin Bayle Idd, 26, of Eden Prairie was charged with second-degree murder by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Abdi Bishar Mohamed, 26, of Minneapolis was charged with aiding an offender in the death of Shakur Freed Muhammed, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday in response to reports of gunfire. Officers at the scene detained and eventually arrested the suspects in connection with the shooting of the Hopkins man. Additional calls and information obtained at the scene led officers to an apartment building where the body was found, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The death investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were associates and had been together earlier in the night. At some point a confrontation took place in an apartment, which was formerly leased by Idd. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and Idd was treated for gunshot wounds to his upper body, Hartley noted.
Idd and Mohamed were in custody at the Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday evening, according to Hartley.
