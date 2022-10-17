Two Hopkins High School seniors were named semifinalists, three scholars were given letters of commendation and three scholars were named National Hispanic Recognition awardees.
Seniors Merlin Phillips and Grace Weil are among a prestigious group of students named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. They are two of about 16,000 semifinalists in the scholarship program this year.
Hopkins scholars Gavin Lorinser, Beatrice Durham and Michael Sandler were named Commended Students for their outstanding academic promise. Commended Students do not move on in the competition for the National Merit scholarships but some of these students become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
Three Hopkins High School scholars have been named College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Maya Holmes, Hennesis Morocho and Alejandro Vega are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. These three scholars earned recognition because of their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSATTM 10, and/or AP® Exams. They’ve accomplished these milestones during an immensely demanding period of their high school career.
To be considered for the National Merit Scholarship, students in their junior year must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as the initial screening of program entrants. Students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, complete an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier PSAT/NMSQT scores. From over 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level. Finalists will be announced in February 2023. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
College Board’s four recognition programs include the National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program—award academic honors to underrepresented students. Students who take eligible administrations of the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or AP Exams and identify as African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous, or attend high school in a rural area or small town are considered for the award. This is not a scholarship program; however, students can include the academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.
