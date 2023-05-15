Students from Hopkins High School placed first in the 2023 State Personal Finance Decathlon hosted at Securian Financial, excelling among 12 schools from across Minnesota. From the state competition, the first-place student team, Hopkins High School with teachers Jesse Theirl and David Braaten, will advance to the National Personal Finance Challenge in June.
The second-place team was Mounds View High School with teacher Aaron Oseland. The third-place team was Saint Thomas Academy with teacher Dean Simmons.
According to a press release, the Personal Finance Decathlon program is the flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate their critical thinking and financial communication skills. Each year, more than 300 high school students participate in the online qualifying competition that tests their familiarity with ten areas of personal finance including insurance, investing, saving, budgeting, and more. The state competition utilizes a case-study format that allows students to experience financial planning for a fictional family, helping them reach their financial goals by applying their knowledge of personal finance concepts and presenting their recommendations to a panel representing industry, academia, and government.
This year, over 290 students from 12 schools across Minnesota participated in the program, with 48 students advancing to the state in-person competition held at Securian Financial.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.