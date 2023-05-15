Students from Hopkins High School placed first in the 2023 State Personal Finance Decathlon hosted at Securian Financial, excelling among 12 schools from across Minnesota. From the state competition, the first-place student team, Hopkins High School with teachers Jesse Theirl and David Braaten, will advance to the National Personal Finance Challenge in June.

The second-place team was Mounds View High School with teacher Aaron Oseland. The third-place team was Saint Thomas Academy with teacher Dean Simmons.

