Hopkins Education Foundation has once again adapted Royal Bash 2022, its largest annual fundraiser, to accommodate pandemic concerns.

Limited seating is available for the in-person event at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination.

For those who prefer to sit it out, a lively 40-minute virtual component is offered free of charge, which includes access to the silent auction. Everyone will be treated to a lively, entertaining program and get a look at some amazing grants in action.

Dani the Resource Dog, a product of a Hopkins Education Foundation grant to Hopkins West Junior High.

One of these, Dani the Resource Dog, the product of a HEF grant to Hopkins West Junior High, will be ‘live’ at the event to meet guests, and also be part of the virtual program.

Tanglen Elementary Principal Jim Hebeisen and son Alice Smith Elementary paraprofessional Adam Hebeisen at the 2019 Big Fish.

Royal Bash 2022 will be hosted by two musical theater veterans, Tanglen Elementary Principal Jim Hebeisen and his son Adam Hebeisen, paraprofessional at Alice Smith Elementary. The duo are deep in the planning stages for what promises to be a magical evening.

Funds raised at previous Royal Bash 2022 events have directly benefited Hopkins Public Schools’ students through more than 550 grants and many district-wide endeavors including Pathways to a Healthy Future, HEF’s Special Appeal. This year, Pathways: In This Together is focused on student social and emotional wellbeing, with each school planning to implement the unique approach that best engages its student community. The funds raised for this Special Appeal will be equally divided among all nine schools; the more dollars raised, the more impact will be felt across all Hopkins Public School families.

More information, registration for Royal Bash, details about the Royal Bash Raffle (winners drawn Feb. 26), and a complete list of Royal Bash Sponsors, are available on HEF’s website: HopkinsEducationFoundation.org.

