Bringing in the new school year with their tradition of dancing in the street, the Hopkins Education Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Rock-N-Royal Block Party from 6-10:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. HEF has an evening planned that includes no shortage of live music and dancing, sweet and savory foods, spirited drinks and HEF’s first ever Cornament (which is a cornhole tournament.)

Situated on the block in front of the Hopkins Center for Arts, HEF welcomes the DelSur Empanadas’ food truck to Rock-N-Royal for the first time this year. Bringing ”the best of South American cooking” to Mainstreet in Hopkins with their made-from-scratch empanadas and sugary treats. DelSur joins popular neighborhood restaurant Thirty Balls who will be grilling fresh eats and providing outdoor bar service while another HEF favorite, the band Watson, who plays modern classic rocks hits.

