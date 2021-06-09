Hope Church, located in Richfield at 7132 Portland Ave. S., held a groundbreaking and picnic May 23 to kick off a new building project.
The cost of the overall project is approximately $7.4 million, and as of May, the church has received pledges for the campaign in the amount of $4.2 million, with $3.1 million already collected.
The church’s website states that the church has “over 110,000 square feet of outdated and well-used facilities that are stretched out across eight acres of land.”
One of the primary goals of the church is to crossover and connect with the broader needs of the Richfield community – so the architectural design emphasizes a building that is expressive, invitational, family-friendly, practical, and relevant.
Hope Church, on its website, states that it “enjoys excellent relationships with Richfield High School, the city of Richfield, and our neighbors.”
Last summer the Richfield City Council approved a conditional use permit for renovations on the north side of the building. This will allow for additional parking and possible future development of the site. At that time, Councilmember Edwina Garcia praised Hope Church for being “very community-minded” and “really good neighbors,” citing the church’s preschool program and meals provided through Loaves and Fishes.
Richfield Mayor Gonzalez, referring to all the woes of 2020, had this to say about the new church development: “This feels like a rebirth after something that has been so hard for us. This can be a process of healing, a process of building community again and a process of creating the future we all want to work towards. As a representative of the city of Richfield, Hope has played a huge role in being one of many foundations we look to for leadership and partnership.
“Hope has supported so many community members in crisis, to connect (them) with Vine and Branches after losing their homes to fire and other crisis situations. I am forever grateful for you. How awesome and joyful it is to be a part of this revival of Hope and revival of our city. We need this right now.”
The new building affords the church the added benefit of a gym, full kitchen, and spaces for ongoing ministry use for Richfield Young Life and others.
