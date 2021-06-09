hope church1

The groundbreaking for a new facility at Hope Church in Richfield brought many to the event on May 23. Those pictured (from the left) are Terry Pathoumthong, leader of the Lao Fellowship at Hope; Senior Pastor David Lenz; Carolyn Ring, one of the founding members of Hope in 1954; Justin Bratnober, who leads the church’s Property Development project; Keith Koenig, Director of Facilities and Administration; a young girl and teenage boy representing Hope’s future; Robin Ruegg, elder and president of Hope Church; Richfield Mayor Maria Gonzalez;

City Councilmember Sean Oleary; Heidi Johnson, director of Vine and Branches clothing ministry; and Hope Pastor KC Dinardo.

Hope Church, located in Richfield at 7132 Portland Ave. S., held a groundbreaking and picnic May 23 to kick off a new building project.

The cost of the overall project is approximately $7.4 million, and as of May, the church has received pledges for the campaign in the amount of $4.2 million, with $3.1 million already collected.

The church’s website states that the church has “over 110,000 square feet of outdated and well-used facilities that are stretched out across eight acres of land.”

One of the primary goals of the church is to crossover and connect with the broader needs of the Richfield community – so the architectural design emphasizes a building that is expressive, invitational, family-friendly, practical, and relevant.

Hope Church, on its website, states that it “enjoys excellent relationships with Richfield High School, the city of Richfield, and our neighbors.”

Those attending the May 23 groundbreaking for a new facility at Hope Church enjoy an afternoon lunch.

Last summer the Richfield City Council approved a conditional use permit for renovations on the north side of the building. This will allow for additional parking and possible future development of the site. At that time, Councilmember Edwina Garcia praised Hope Church for being “very community-minded” and “really good neighbors,” citing the church’s preschool program and meals provided through Loaves and Fishes.

Richfield Mayor Gonzalez, referring to all the woes of 2020, had this to say about the new church development: “This feels like a rebirth after something that has been so hard for us. This can be a process of healing, a process of building community again and a process of creating the future we all want to work towards. As a representative of the city of Richfield, Hope has played a huge role in being one of many foundations we look to for leadership and partnership.

“Hope has supported so many community members in crisis, to connect (them) with Vine and Branches after losing their homes to fire and other crisis situations. I am forever grateful for you. How awesome and joyful it is to be a part of this revival of Hope and revival of our city. We need this right now.”

An artist's rendering of the new construction at Hope Church in Richfield.

The new building affords the church the added benefit of a gym, full kitchen, and spaces for ongoing ministry use for Richfield Young Life and others.

