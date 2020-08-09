Bloomington parents planning to homeschool their children during the 2020-21 school year are required to notify Bloomington Public Schools of their plans, according to the Minnesota Compulsory Instruction law.

The Non-Public Schools Full Report Form is availble online at bloomington.k12.mn.us/academics under the Homeschool Information tab. The form must be submitted by Oct. 1 to the district’s Educational Services Center, Attn: Elizabeth Holman, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington, MN 55431.

Completed forms may also be emailed to eholman@isd271.org.

Info: 952-681-6489

