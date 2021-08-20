The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, or MOCA, is bringing back its annual HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer walk and run event on Saturday, September 18, at Rosland Park in Edina. Ovarian cancer survivors, families, friends and community members can participate, joining forces at this inspirational event to change the course of ovarian cancer, according to a press release.
MOCA’s HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer event has been going on for more than 20 years. Attendees register to walk or run and fundraise for MOCA, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to ovarian cancer research, support programs for women and families, medical education and awareness about this disease, the press release said.
Each year, more than 21,000 women in U.S. will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. There is no early detection test and no cure for ovarian cancer. The symptoms –bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly and urinary urgency) – often mimic other problems or are overlooked, the press release said.
“MOCA is committed to funding research needed to find an early detection test. Although we’re getting closer and making strides, there’s more work to be done,” said Kathleen Gavin, MOCA’s executive director.
She added, “We are so grateful to all of our supporters who are helping us raise critical funds for this research, which will save women’s lives.”
HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer includes a 2K Walk, 5K Run and Kids Fun Run. Attendees will also hear an inspirational program featuring ovarian cancer survivors, oncologists and researchers. Live music, entertainment and games for kids and families are also a part of the event.
MOCA adapted its’ annual HOM Teal Strides event to HOM Teal Drive in 2020, due to concerns about COVID-19. Last year’s HOM Teal Drive included a drive-in program and teal car parade at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. MOCA will follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC for this event. Updates will be posted at mnovarian.org and on MOCA’s social media pages.
For the ninth year in a row, MOCA has the support of title sponsor HOM Furniture.
HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer takes place during September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer, MOCA will be launching its MOCA Lights the Night campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 1, when major landmarks and bridges throughout the state will be lit in teal – a color associated with ovarian cancer awareness.
Early-bird registration continues through August 26 with a fee of $30 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Registration fees between Aug. 27 and Sept. 16 are $35 for adults and $15 for children. Adult registration rates on race day are $40. Virtual participants or “Teal Strides Supporters” are invited to register before September 16 for a fee of $35 for adults and $15 for children. Register at secure.qgiv.com/event/2hts.
Day-of registration for HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The 5K Run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 2K walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Youth participants can also register for a Kids Fun Run starting at 9:15 a.m.
Each participant receives a HOM Teal Strides t-shirt. Water and snacks will also be provided. Ovarian cancer survivors will receive a special “survivor” t-shirt and gift bag filled with special items at the Survivor Tent.
Mayo Clinic and Minnesota Oncology are Teal-level sponsors of HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer.
