Josh Werle, a senior at Academy of Holy Angels High School, has earned an esteemed nursing scholarship from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
The Nancy Long Pesiri Scholarship is offered to only one nursing student in the country in Marquette’s College of Nursing every four years. It is worth $19,500 each year for four years, and it won’t be offered again until 2024.
Werle received the news earlier this month.
“A woman from the Marquette admissions team called my mom and told her to put the phone on speaker because she had exciting news. She then proceeded to congratulate me on winning the scholarship,” he recalled. “My parents and I all broke down because we know how significant this will be for our family. It means so much to our whole family, and we are eternally grateful.”
Josh’s path to pursue pediatric nursing came from an inspiring personal connection.
He said, “I decided to go into nursing after working for several summers as a personal care attendant (PCA) for a young boy named Ryan. Ryan shows me every day what a profound joy it is to work with him, and he inspired me to follow this path.”
Josh will graduate from Academy of Holy Angels in June. At Holy Angels, he played tennis, soccer, and basketball. He participated in Sustainability Club and Justice Club and earned Blue and Gold service awards every year. He worked closely with his college counselor, Tina Proctor, in pursuit of his college and career aspirations.
“Holy Angels has prepared me extremely well these last four years, and I owe sincere gratitude to everyone who made this possible,” he said. “Mrs. Proctor, in particular, has been so helpful throughout the whole college process and has made a huge impact on me.”
When asked if he had advice for his fellow seniors during these challenging times, he said, “To the entire class of 2020, I would just say to continue to look forward to college and have faith that this will all be over soon.”
