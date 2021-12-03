Home Instead Senior Care is renewing its Be a Santa to a Senior program, which allows residents across the Twin Cities to buy gifts for a senior.
The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season, a news release said. This is the 18th year the local program was been organized. The gifts collected are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, which can help area seniors during the holiday season.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” Vitaly Salo, owner of the Burnsville Home Instead office, said in a news release. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
This year, area Home Instead offices are partnering with local fire stations, senior centers, churches and other community agencies to provide gifts to over 1,000 seniors throughout Minnesota, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and southwest metro suburbs.
Members of the community can visit beasantatoasenior.com and enter their zip code to find a list of local program-sponsored trees on display at area businesses and retailers. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached by Dec. 10.
Shoppers can also participate virtually by visiting beasantatoasenior.com to view wishlists for local seniors on Amazon Business through Dec. 10. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which will be shipped directly to the senior.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” Salo said. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”
Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to more than 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers, the news release said.
Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are urged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.
