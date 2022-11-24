The Martin Luther senior living campus in Bloomington will host its annual holiday lights display, beginning Friday.

Visitors are invited to drive through the campus, 1401 E. 100th St., from 5-10 p.m. Nov. 25 through Jan. 2.

