Martin Luther Campus of Bloomington is featuring a holiday light display nightly through Jan. 3.

The drive-thru display is illuminated 5-10 p.m. nightly at the senior living community, 1401 W. 100th St.

Holiday treats will be distributed to visitors 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Info: tr.im/20lights

