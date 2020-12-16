Martin Luther Campus of Bloomington is featuring a holiday light display nightly through Jan. 3.
The drive-thru display is illuminated 5-10 p.m. nightly at the senior living community, 1401 W. 100th St.
Holiday treats will be distributed to visitors 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Info: tr.im/20lights
