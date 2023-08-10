The Richfield Historical Society will host an ice cream social this weekend.

For the first time since 1991, the historical society will host activities and music while handing out free ice cream from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at its museum, 6901 Lyndale Ave.

  

