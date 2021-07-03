The show will not go on in 2021.
Heritage Days, Bloomington’s annual community festival held in September, announced last week that it will not hold its one-day festival and parade this fall.
“We have been unable to move forward with the level of confidence we need to properly provide the experience our community deserves,” according to the festival’s announcement.
Planning for a 2022 festival is already underway.
