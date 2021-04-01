Hennepin County is accepting applications for the spring round of Environmental Response Fund grants, which provide funding for the assessment and cleanup of contaminated sites where the added environmental costs hinder site improvements or redevelopment.
Environmental Response Fund grants are awarded on a competitive basis. Priority is given to the following:
• Significantly contaminated sites
• Demonstrated project readiness
• Municipal and other public development projects
• Affordable housing projects where contamination issues preclude redevelopment
• Projects that promote economic development
• Infill brownfield properties or orphan sites that contribute to blight
• Other criteria include projects that incorporate sustainable features and activities in the project design, construction, and operation.
Eligible grant applicants include municipalities, economic development agencies, housing and redevelopment authorities, other local public entities, nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses.
Applications for the spring grant round are due 3 p.m. May 3.
Prior to applying for an Environmental Response Fund grant, contact brownfields@hennepin.us to discuss project and funding needs. Application materials will be available through the county’s Supplier Portal at tinyurl.com/366cj2cp.
To date, Hennepin County has awarded 406 Environmental Response Fund grants totaling more than $57 million.
Info: hennepin.us/brownfields
