Hennepin County will soon process all homestead applications for Edina property owners, according to a city of Edina news release.
Residential property that is occupied as the owner’s primary residence or as the owner’s qualifying relative may qualify for homestead. Having a property classified as homestead may lower property taxes and qualify homeowners for additional property tax benefit programs as well as the property tax refund from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the news release said.
Like Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minneapolis and St. Louis Park, the city of Edina has processed local homestead applications. Hennepin County processes them for other cities in the county. Earlier this year, the county announced it would take over the process for all cities in 2023.
Edina is making the change now, the news release said. The city’s Assessing Division will no longer accept paper homestead applications as of Aug. 1 and the entire homestead process will be handled by the county starting Sept. 1.
Homestead applications are due by Dec. 31 of each year.
For more information on the application process or this change, contact the city’s Assessing Division before the end of August. The Assessing Division can be reached at 952-826-0365.
