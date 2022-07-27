Hennepin County will soon process all homestead applications for Edina property owners, according to a city of Edina news release.

Residential property that is occupied as the owner’s primary residence or as the owner’s qualifying relative may qualify for homestead. Having a property classified as homestead may lower property taxes and qualify homeowners for additional property tax benefit programs as well as the property tax refund from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the news release said.

