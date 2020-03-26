Public health events such as infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19 can cause emotional distress and anxiety.
Feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed, or powerless is common during an infectious disease outbreak, especially in the face of a virus with which the general public may be unfamiliar. As part of our agency’s strategy to react to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson directed the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s TriWellness unit to develop resources to help our employees deal with the stress of this challenging time. He then asked that these resources be shared with the public.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted life for everyone and caused enormous stress and anxiety,” Hutchinson said. “Studies have shown that stress and anxiety can have many negative effects on a person’s overall health, which is why I created the TriWellness unit to help my employees stay mentally, physically, and spiritually healthy. At a time like this, everyone deserves a little help coping with stress, which is why we are sharing these resources with you today.”
TriWellness offers tips for emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating
• Worsening of chronic health problems
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs
• Irritability
• Increased depressive symptoms
• Increased anxiety symptoms
Coping tips
People that are feeling emotional distress related to COVID-19 can take actions to help support themselves and others.
• Set a limit on media consumption, including social media, local, or national news.
• Stay active. Make sure to get enough sleep and rest. Stretch, exercise, and make time to unwind.
• Stay hydrated and avoid excessive amounts of caffeine or alcohol.
• Eat healthy foods when possible.
• Connect with loved ones and others who may be experiencing stress about the outbreak. Talk about your feelings and enjoy conversations unrelated to the outbreak.
• Read, listen to a book on tape.
• Take a bath, shower, or practice meditation.
• Do something nice for someone else.
• Practice gratitude and choose a positive mindset.
• Get accurate health information from reputable sources, including the Centers for Disease Control or the Minnesota Department of Health, or your local healthcare provider.
• COVID-19 Hotlines: (Health questions: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903) (Schools and child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504)
• If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to COVID-19 and you are in Hennepin County, please call Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies (COPE) at 612-596-1223. If a child 17 or under is experiencing problems, please call Child Crisis at 612-348-2233. More information about these services can be found at hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/mental-health-emergencies. If somebody is in immediate physical danger, call 911.
• Outside of Hennepin County, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or your local crisis line.
• For coping tools and resources, visit the Lifeline website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space at vibrant.org/safespace.
There are many things you can do to support your child:
• Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/share-facts.
• Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know it is OK if they feel upset.
• Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you.
• Limit your family’s exposure to news coverage of the event, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.
• Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.
• Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.
For responders:
Responding to COVID-19 can take an emotional toll on you. There are things you can do to reduce secondary traumatic stress (STS) reactions:
• Acknowledge that STS can impact anyone helping families after a traumatic event.
• Learn the symptoms including physical (fatigue, illness) and mental (fear, withdrawal, guilt).
• Allow time for you and your family to recover from responding to the pandemic.
• Create a menu of personal self-care activities that you enjoy, such as spending time with friends and family, exercising, or reading a book.
• Take a break from media coverage of COVID-19.
• Ask for help if you feel overwhelmed or concerned that COVID-19 is affecting your ability to care for your family and patients as you did before the outbreak.
Hennepin County resources still open
• COPE (adults, 18+) (are not conducting visits right now): 612-596-1223 (phone calls only at this time, no face to face crisis assessments until further notice)
• Child Crisis (children, 17 years and younger): 612-348-2233
• Withdrawal Management (detox): 612-348-4111
• Reentry House (Crisis housing for adults): 612-869-2411
• Opportunity Center (Food, mental health care, showers, lockers, phones - 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.): 612-204-8300
• St. Steven’s Emergency Homeless Shelters: 612-874-0311
• Mental Health Center (telephone diagnostic assessments, therapy and psychiatry) 612-596-9438
Mental well-being virtual meetings/support groups
• Online AA meetings online at aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
• Love Lines (spiritually specific crisis line): 612-379-1199
• MN Warm Line Peer Connection: 844-739-6369
• Emotions Anonymous (International online weekly meetings at emotionsanonymous.org)
• Support Group Central (Virtual support groups at supportgroupscentral.com)
Mental health & crisis numbers (24/7, free and confidential)
• Call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
• Text HOME to 741-741 for Crisis Text Line
• Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66-746 for the Disaster Distress Hotline
• Call 1-800-488-7386, text START to 678-678 to connect with The Trevor Project (for LGBTQ youth)
• Call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22-522 to connect with The National Domestic Violence Hotline
• TXT4LIFE - Crisis text line
For more information, visit hennepinsheriff.org.
