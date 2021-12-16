An announcement from Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson this afternoon:
"This morning, I pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from my recent accident near Alexandria.
"As sheriff, I made the wellness of my staff a priority; however, I didn’t practice what I preached. This incident is a wake-up call for me. I understand the seriousness of my actions, for which I take full responsibility.
"I am now enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address my issues with alcohol and my overall health. This is the first step in the road toward recovery and regaining the trust of the people I work with and the residents of Hennepin County whom I serve.
"I have returned to work and will focus on my duties as sheriff."
Hutchinson, 41, was charged with four misdemeanors following a single-vehicle crash near Alexandria last week.
Hutchinson was charged by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office with three misdemeanor counts related to driving while impaired and one count of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged Dec. 10, two days after an early morning rollover outside of Alexandria, where Hutchinson was reportedly attending a state conference.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office noted that Hutchinson, a Bloomington resident, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the afternoon of Dec. 8, hours after the crash occurred.
Hutchinson was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer and was traveling east on Interstate 94 at approximately 2:30 a.m., east of Alexandria, when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a State Patrol report. He was wearing a seatbelt during the incident and the vehicle’s airbags deployed, the report noted.
Hutchinson was elected sheriff in November 2018 and is serving his first term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.