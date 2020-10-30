Hennepin County elections officials are advising voters to drop off their ballot or vote in person instead of mailing their ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election.
A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday evening that ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day must be set aside and could face legal challenges that would result in them not being counted.
Hennepin County has been following previous guidance from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office that said ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 10.
If you haven’t yet returned your ballot
If your ballot is still in your possession, you are urged to drop it off at an elections ballot drop box. Note that if you’re dropping off a ballot, it must be received by 3 p.m. on Election Day or it will not be counted.
Hennepin County offers two drop-off options: a drop box on the skyway level of Government Center and a drive-thru drop off at 625 South Fourth Ave. (formerly the Thrivent Financial building).
Hennepin County ballot drop-off hours for both locations are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 30; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. The new Sunday hours are drive-thru only.
Your city elections office may offer ballot drop-off options. Please check with your city office to confirm.
If you recently returned your ballot by mail
If you recently put your ballot in the mail, check the status of your ballot at mnvotes.org. If your ballot has not yet been accepted, make a plan to vote in person either early or on Election Day. An election judge will confirm that your previously issued ballot has not been accepted and issue you a new ballot on the spot.
All eligible voters in Hennepin County can vote early in person. The county offers this service at Government Center.
Government Center early in-person voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Other in-person early voting
Some cities in Hennepin County also offer in-person early voting. Check with your city offices to find the location and hours of a city absentee voting location near you.
Vote on Election Day
If you are unable to vote early, you can also vote on Election Day. An election judge will confirm that your ballot has not yet been received and issue you a new ballot.
Find your voting precinct on mnvotes.org.
For more information, go to hennepin.us/residents#elections, email hc.vote@hennepin.us or call 612-348-5151.
