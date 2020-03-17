Effective Tuesday, March 17, Hennepin County is closing all public-facing services at all 41 libraries, human service centers, and licensing service centers through April 6.
County staff will undertake a period of planning through April 6, to define creative solutions for serving residents that do not require person-to-person contact.
Library events and meeting room reservations are canceled through April 30. Homework Help is canceled until further notice.
The county is also closing drop-off facilities for household hazardous waste and recycling through April 6.
Property tax payments will be accepted through the website and by U.S. mail. The property tax office is currently closed to the public but staff members are processing payments and will respond to questions and concerns.
For the most efficient service, email taxinfo@hennepin.us. For delinquent tax questions, call 612-348-3734 and for all other property tax questions, call 612-348-3011
For more information on county closures, go to hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.