Residents of Hennepin County are being invited to share their voices and help shape policy by applying for a citizen advisory board. The Hennepin County Board is recruiting for 25 openings this fall.

Volunteers advise the county board on a variety of issues, such as mental health, the region’s workforce, libraries, water quality and more.

Current openings:

• Adult Mental Health Advisory Council – 10 vacancies

• Capital Budgeting Task Force – two vacancies

• City Planning Commission (Minneapolis) – one vacancy

• County Extension Committee (University of Minnesota Extension) – one vacancy

• Library Board – five vacancies

• Mental Commitment Attorney Panel Advisory Board – one vacancy

• Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board – two vacancies

• Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Board – three vacancies

Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Apply at hennepin.us/advisoryboards. Starting in January or February 2020, the county board will conduct interviews. The county board will appoint volunteers to the positions in the first quarter of 2020.

Look for more news on the Hennepin County website at hennepin.us/news.

Load comments