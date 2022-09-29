An appliance used for heating a fire table is believed to have contributed to a house fire in Edina Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Fire Department was called to the 6600 block of Limerick Lane at approximately 8:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly searched the home for occupants and attacked and brought the fire under control, according to a city of Edina press release. Fire Marshal Dave Ehmiller said the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental.
The fire started on the outside of the house and subsequently burned through the eaves, entering the attic space of the house. Ehmiller reminds residents to never leave a propane appliance unattended, follow manufacturer’s recommendations and keep the appliance away from combustibles like deck railings and out from under eaves. Tubes and hose connections should be checked before the propane appliance is used.
The homeowner was evaluated by firefighter/paramedics for minor injuries sustained during his initial attempts to control the fire. One firefighter was evaluated at the hospital for work-related illness. Post-fire cleanup and repairs are needed before the house can be inhabited again.
Assisting Edina Fire were the Edina Police Department, and fire departments from Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
For more fire prevention information, visit EdinaMN.gov.
