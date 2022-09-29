An appliance used for heating a fire table is believed to have contributed to a house fire in Edina Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Fire Department was called to the 6600 block of Limerick Lane at approximately 8:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly searched the home for occupants and attacked and brought the fire under control, according to a city of Edina press release. Fire Marshal Dave Ehmiller said the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental.

