DTA Healthcare Solutions, a Edina-based healthcare data governance management and consulting firm, announced in June the launch of Compendium, a data catalog that solves healthcare-specific data governance challenges such as data sprawl, data ownership confusion and metric chaos.
Compendium, formerly known as the Business Intelligence Catalog, features consolidated information about reports, dashboards, metrics, data warehouse tables and more. It allows insights and information to be shared quickly and consistently across healthcare provider organizations, according to a press release.
“We are committed to helping healthcare organizations turn their data into their best possible decisions,” DTA Healthcare Solutions Founding Partner and CEO Kevin Campbell said in the press release. “The revamped Compendium continues to focus on solving healthcare-specific data governance challenges.”
The data catalog, which can be installed in up to three weeks, was designed to help healthcare organizations improve clinical and management decisions, better provide patient care and meet data completeness standards and benchmarks through better use of their data. It includes a searchable, web-based interface and can connect to source systems to automate data imports.
Along with the launch of Compendium, DTA Healthcare Solutions changed its name from DTA Associates to better reflect its commitment to helping healthcare organizations meet their data management needs, the press release said.
For more information on Compendium, go to compendiumdatacatalog.com/.
For more information on DTA Healthcare Solutions, go to dtaassociates.com/.
