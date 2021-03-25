A partnership between Edina Public Schools and the Edina Education Fund is hosting an all-school assembly to address mental health.
On March 25, Edina Public Schools students will hear stories, lessons and practical advice about navigating this changed world during the district’s first ever Heal Together All-School Assembly. During the event, every EPS classroom will screen a 15-minute video production featuring Superintendent John Schultz, district principals and health professionals, and students from all grades talking about how they take care of their mental health and the resources available to all students.
Special guests will also tell their stories. Vikings punter Britton Colquitt will discuss the signs he and other professional athletes look for that tell them they need to talk to someone. Singer Kat Perkins, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform a song about being brave and resilient, like when she improvised a stage on the back of her truck to keep singing when all of her shows were canceled during the pandemic. Secondary students will also hear an address from comedian, writer and actor Tommy Ryman,who plans to greet these uncertain times with some humor.
“Now more than ever, it is important for our district families to know that the Edina Public Schools care about our students’ mental health and wellness,” Superintendent Schultz said in a press release.
Edina Public Schools anticipates that the social-emotional needs of students will be greater in the aftermath of COVID-19, according to the press release. Due to a long-standing relationship between the Edina Education Fund and the district, mental health and wellness professionals from Fraser are now located in every school across the district for students to access. The Edina School Board is also prioritizing student support in the district’s Strategic Plan.
“The availability of mental health and wellness services are critical to ensuring all Edina students can learn in a positive environment,” said Ellen Mi, an Edina High School senior and Edina Education Fund boardmember. “Every student deserves to feel supported and reach their full potential.”
To watch the assembly, and for more information about the Edina Education Fund Mental Health Campaign, go to edinaedfund.org/s/all-school-assembly.
