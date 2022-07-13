Joe Hayes was recently inducted as president of the Rotary Club of Edina, according to a Rotary news release.
Hayes has been a member of the Rotary Club of Edina since 2000 and held several roles. An Edina native and 1980 graduate of Edina East High School, Hayes is a manufacturer representative of sustainable food packaging for D.C. Brown, Inc. He and his wife, Kris, live in Excelsior and have two adult daughters, Kelly and Lauren.
A Multiple Paul Harris Fellow, Hayes said in the news release that his most rewarding work has been in youth service, helping with Ethics Day, Camp Enterprise and STRIVE. Hayes points to his years in Rotary as the key to expanding his network and making him a better person with the purpose of “Service Above Self,” the news release said.
This year’s theme is “Imagine Rotary,” where Hayes said he sees more Edina residents getting involved with Rotary to be part of its group People of Action, the news release said. “I welcome all who would like to learn more about Rotary to come to one of our meetings,” he said.
Rotary International began its fiscal year July 1. At a year-end meeting June 23, the Rotary Club of Edina’s officers and committee leaders were introduced. Besides Stanzak, officers include President-Elect Shelly Loberg, Treasurer Paul Peterson, Secretary Lisa Walker and Past-President Michael Stanzak. Members of the club’s Board of Directors are Erica Allenburg, Kayla Beehler, Andre Brewer, John Buttolph, Katy Campbell, Catherine Gump, Renee Harberts and Mike Martiny, Club Service - Administration; Sylvester Thomas, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Ryan Wilson.
The Edina Rotary Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of Kelley Burnett, John Flynn, Jody Kern, Dan Mott, Josh Sprague and Sam Thompson.
The Rotary Club of Edina meets Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, go to edinarotary.org. For membership information, contact Allenburg, 952-270-8886 or eallenb@comcast.net.
