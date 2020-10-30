The traditional candy distribution has been abandoned, but Bloomington’s annual Halloween party will take place this weekend.

Instead of an evening indoor party, drive-thru candy distribution will take place 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St.

Police officers, firefighters and costumed characters will greet vehicles passing through, and children will receive candy and other prizes that are being coordinated through the Bloomington Optimists Club.

Donations to the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food shelf will be collection during the Halloween drive-thru.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments