Richfield Police found an unresponsive gunshot victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 901 77th St. E. the afternoon of Jan. 8.
Responding to the location at 2:04 p.m., officers found an adult male victim who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Police Department announced in a press release. Police and medical personnel immediately began life-saving measures on the victim, whose current medical condition is unknown.
A passenger car with two male occupants was seen fleeing the area, witnesses told police. Police are adding that there does not appear to be an immediate danger to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Richfield Police at 612-388-9800.
