A gun-toting man who exchanged fire with police officers on an Interstate 494 overpass between Bloomington and Richfield died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Police officers from both cities responded to the intersection of 78th Street and Second Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Thursday following a report of a man walking with a gun, according to Mike Hartley, Bloomington’s acting police chief.
Officers at the scene located an adult male firing a handgun from the pedestrian bridge over the freeway. A Bloomington officer fired his gun from the south side of the bridge, and for approximately 10 minutes the man continued to fire his gun as he climbed over the bridge’s safety fencing. Once he was on the outside of the safety fencing, he shot himself in the head and fell the to freeway below. Officers then attempted life-saving measures, but the man died, Hartley explained.
There were no known injuries to any motorists or pedestrians as of Thursday night, and no officers were injured. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hartley noted.
