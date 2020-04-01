“If you don’t know where you are going, you may end up somewhere else.” – Yogi Berra
Knowing where he was going in life seems to never have been an issue with Willard Ikola – through his high school years in Eveleth, his college years at Michigan, young adulthood in the Air Force and over three decades of teaching and coaching in Edina, there was purpose in every step of the journey.
Coach Ikola’s life has been about leadership – which means not only knowing where you want to go yourself but also, in his case, convincing hundreds of young Edina men to take that disciplined journey with him. His extraordinary body of work over 33 years resulted in 22 Lake Conference championships, 19 section championships and eight state championships. A traveling companion for all that success was fame and glory, but those things came as a consequence of his work and dedication to youth and not through any personal motive.
While being distinguished and highly honored for his many achievements, I have never heard a single person ever say Coach Ikola felt the need to talk about what he accomplished. There was no “me” but only “we” in all his success. In his players, he cultivated a sense of vision and confidence and that greatness was achievable. There is an old German proverb that says, “The main thing is that the main thing always remains the main thing.” I think we could say that for Coach Ikola, the main thing always remained the main thing – and that was teaching young men how to succeed through focus, hard work, teamwork and discipline.
The statue that was dedicated to Willard Ikola at Braemar Ice Arena on Saturday, March 7, is an eternal earthly expression of admiration, respect and love from his players and the residents of Edina, all deeply grateful to Coach Ikola for who he was, who he is and what he did for an entire community.
Thank you Coach Ikola, for what you gave Edina, and may this wonderful statue sculpted by our own Nick Legeros not create too much angst for a humble man from the Iron Range.
Jim Hovland is the mayor of Edina. He can be reached at jhovland@EdinaMN.gov
