Edina Public Schools created a vision roughly 10 years ago for the role of technology in our school system. The vision has four major components: 1) Create a passion for learning, 2) Make one of our greatest assets, our teachers, more effective, 3) Engage parents and community in a partnership for learning, and 4) Leverage technology to be more effective in all aspects of the district. While technology was not expressly mentioned in all four of these components, it is essential to each one and was the reason for a 2011 technology levy. Ten years have passed and it is time for us to recommit as a community to the important role technology plays in the success of our district.
On May 11, Edina will have an opportunity to vote on two ballot initiatives for our schools, the first being a renewal and slight increase to the expiring 2011 technology levy.
Technology has become more ubiquitous in education across the country. It expands opportunities previously not available to learners. Elementary students can practice coding, middle school students learn complex engineering concepts, and high school students take courses in cybersecurity, to name just a few examples. Technology offers our students and teachers additional ways to learn critical skills and enables important assistive technology to help address the learning needs of our students with disabilities. It is one of the many tools in our teachers’ toolbox and like any tool, they leverage it when it is the best option and put it away when it isn’t.
Beyond the essential role technology plays directly in the classroom, it is critical to the operation of our district. Technology systems keep our students’ data safe and provide the communications link for building security systems.
The reality with any technology is that no matter how hard you work to get the maximum out of it, it eventually needs upgrades. This is no different for a school. Though not trivial, we have worked hard to maintain the current technology spending with a slight increase to support assistive technology and additional curriculum resources.
The second vote on the ballot this May is for a construction bond focused on student access and student safety. The bond creates the opportunity for us to expand the bus garage and bring the busing needs of our special education students in-house for better control and service. This will also provide long-term cost savings with the elimination of contracting expenses we currently pay for this service. Additionally, the bond will include enhancements at three different schools where the safety of traffic, bikers, and walkers is a concern.
The May 11, 2021 ballot contains two questions for community members: the renewal and a slight increase for the technology levy and a $7,000,000 bond for construction. The 2021 levy impact for a family living in a $600,000 home would be an increase of roughly $24 a year. The bond impact is even smaller, at $10 a year, and also based on property value.
This year, more than any other year, I have been reflecting on gratitude and the power of saying thank you.
To that end, I am thankful for the educators who have continued to teach students under trying circumstances. They are truly working tirelessly for our children. I am also grateful to work in a community that cherishes their schools and supports them to continue to be the beacons of excellence they are known for.
So, thank you.
Steve Buettner is Edina Public Schools’ director of media and technology.
