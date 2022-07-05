In his June 9 column, Joe Nathan expressed his opposition to a new policy at Carleton College that would limit the number of college credits for transfer earned in high school. I am a professor of history at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall and I can shed some light on why the Carleton faculty thinks this is a good idea: I brought up a similar proposal (for discussion only) at a statewide faculty meeting several years ago.
The cost of higher education has been rising for decades and transferring college credits earned in high school saves families thousands of dollars. However, this devalues the other aspects of a traditional four-year residential college experience, making it available only to those wealthy enough to pay for it – keeping “the poor poor and the rich rich,” as the Carleton student quoted in the column wrote. Mr. Nathan probably completed all four years at Carleton, and wanted his child to have the same experience. He likely knows that engaging with subjects and ideas is not reserved for the classroom, but found in the dorms and cafeterias, where life-changing discussions take place and lifelong friendships are made. I believe that is what the Carleton faculty is trying to preserve with this policy. Frankly, with Carleton being a private university, I was surprised to learn that they accepted any college credits earned in high school.
There is another reason that professors may want to limit credits earned in high school: maintaining a permanent faculty on campus. Having your A-list professors teach College Writing and the U.S. History survey helps to inspire first-year students to “use their college brain” in a way that they had not considered before. Not only do the numbers in survey-level classes help maintain a program, these courses also introduce disciplines to general studies students who may not have considered them as a major. Additionally, if professors cannot attract students to courses in a particular program, that program gets cut – the survey courses are the bread-and-butter for disciplines at any university.
On a practical level for students, tenured full-time professors are a source of advice and recommendations for jobs and graduate school, while also contributing to the life of the university through committee work, club advising, and all the rest. Colleges and disciplines under financial stress often turn to adjuncts and fixed-term faculty, who are not in a position to really establish a good relationship with students or contribute to the life of a campus.
The way to bring down tuition costs is more strategic public funding for colleges and universities. Indeed, why should Carleton, a private college, receive $593,000 of public money for scholarships, while charging $75,600 in tuition, room and board, and fees? Crunch the numbers – that isn’t even enough for eight students to get a full ride at Carleton – but at Southwest Minnesota State University, the same amount would provide for 26 students!
Mr. Nathan offers examples of two students who transferred college credits earned in high school to public universities. SMSU and the Minnesota State system accepts such credits as well, but it is still expensive: SMSU is among the most affordable in the country – at $22,706 a year. Our students, many times the first in their families to go to college, are often working over 30 hours a week in addition to taking five (or more) classes, just to avoid taking on more debt.
It is understandable that many students are choosing not go to college at all because of the expense; or opting to complete online degrees at their own pace. The traditional four-year residential college experience is increasingly reserved for the elite – but it would not be this way if students only had to pay only $2,500 a semester (which was more-or-less the inflation-adjusted price about 40 years ago).
The current cost of higher education has long-term effects as well. A student rushing through college just to “get that piece of paper” is less likely to be the engaged citizen necessary for sustaining our republic, while a positive university experience helps develop the critical thinking skills and analytical reasoning methods necessary in absolutely every profession. The current public support for higher education needs to be seriously reconsidered for the good of society.
Thomas J. Williford, an Edina resident, is a professor of history at Southwest Minnesota State University.
