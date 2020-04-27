By Colleen Feige
Guest Columnist
The mission of the League of Women Voters, beginning in 1920, is to protect the rights of voters and defend our democracy. In 2020 this is still critical in light of challenges to voting presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting for the Minnesota primary election begins in June and voting for the general election begins in September. While we hope the pandemic dissipates before then, we need more than hope that COVID-19 does not affect our elections; we need a plan to assure it doesn’t. We should not ask voters or election administrators and judges to risk their health to make democracy work for all.
To that end, the League of Women Voters Minnesota and League of Women Edina support:
1) Maximizing existing mail-in voting – Approximately 130,000 Minnesotans already vote by mail. This can be expanded. Currently Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington conduct elections almost entirely by mail.
2) Maximizing existing absentee voting – Instead of requiring people to request absentee ballots, absentee ballots should be sent to every registered voter. Changes in when to process absentee ballots should be made. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is sponsoring a bill that is asking Congress to help states with federal funding for everything from workers to envelopes to postage.
3) Fortify polling places – Since Voter Registration Drives may be limited this year, there will likely be more people who need to register on Election Day. Social distancing may still be required and polling places will need more space and products to accommodate that.
4) Invest resources to support election officials and serve voters – These changes would require resources to inform and educate voters, train election officials of requirements, and provide more absentee ballots.
Making a democracy work is not free but it is critical to the United States of America.
What can you do to protect voters and democracy? Contact your state senator and state representative to express your support of making our elections safe for all during the 2020 election period with the coronavirus still amongst us.
In Edina you can contact Sen. Melisa Franzen (sen.melisa.franzen@senate.mn), Rep. Heather Edelson (rep.heather.edelson@house.mn), and Rep. Steve Elkins (rep.steve.elkins@house.mn ).
We request your help to protect the rights (and health) of voters and defend our democracy. Thank you.
– Colleen C. Feige is president of the League of Women Voters Edina and a former member of the Edina School Board.
