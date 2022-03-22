Earlier this month, I attended a gathering of the 2034 Consortium, a group of seven high-performing school districts from around the country, of which Edina Public Schools is a member. Administrators from Illinois, Nebraska, Texas and California came together for our semi-annual meeting. This is a unique partnership that Edina Public Schools joined in 2009. Member districts are similar in demographics, size, student performance and resources.
The focus of this month’s meeting was special education and mental health, and it began with each district sharing information about their services and programming. Student Support Services Director Jeff Jorgensen, Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal, and I were proud to present information about how we serve the special needs of Edina students.
At the foundation is coordination and collaboration with community and family involvement – for us particularly, through the Special Education Advisory Council – which also appears true for our consortium partners. I observed that the administrators in attendance, however, were most impressed to hear about Edina Unified.
The tagline for Edina Unified is “building authentic relationships.” These relationships are nurtured through opportunities that bring students with special needs together with general education students. Adapted athletic teams and friendship clubs are a few components, but a shining example of Edina Unified programming is the Theater for All class.
Theater for All began in 2014 and is a class that pairs students with and without special needs together to partner, stage and perform a musical. There are about 60-70 students in the class each semester. The culmination is a performance in the Edina Performing Arts Center that gives students an opportunity to creatively express themselves in new ways, to learn from one another and to share a powerful experience. Theater for All was of great interest to our consortium partners and we were very pleased to introduce this unique, unified program to administrators from other parts of the country.
The Consortium spent a half-day discussing concerns and sharing resources on the subject of mental health. Dr. Shashank Joshi, professor of psychiatry, pediatrics and education at Stanford University, joined us. He provided up-to-date information about methodologies and resources that will help districts be more sensitive to the needs in our student population. He also shared information about student groups at high risk for suicide, helping us know who may need special care.
What we learned from meeting with our national partners was that we all share many of the same concerns and challenges, and that by sharing and learning from one another, the students in all of our districts can benefit. Our team came away with newfound connections and resources that we have already begun to draw upon. We look forward to hosting the Consortium here in our district next fall, giving us the opportunity to showcase our district and community and to continue to learn from one another.
Lastly, I want to invite your support for an upcoming Edina Unified fundraiser. The Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming to South View Middle School March 30! A mobile plunge pool will be parked at the school and students and staff have been fundraising for the past month to earn the opportunity to jump into freezing cold water. Fifty percent of the funds raised will support South View unified programming. An amazing leadership team helped South View earn the Special Olympics Champion School designation, which was key to bringing the Polar Plunge to our district. To pledge for the Polar Plunge, go to reg.plungemn.org/team/edinaunifiedsvms. Thank you for supporting unified activities in our district.
Stacie Stanley is superintendent of Edina Public Schools.
