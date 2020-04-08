From the search for toilet paper to a weekend without Easter egg hunts and family gatherings, it’s hard to remember how good we have it.
On March 12, I posted my first pandemic-related announcement on the Sun Current’s website. Bloomington Public Schools would be closing two hours early the following afternoon so that teachers could begin preparing distance learning plans. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the first major, stunning announcement that the show will not go on. The NBA had announced the previous evening that it was suspending its professional basketball season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
I hadn’t been convinced the COVID-19 outbreak was going to affect our day-to-day lives until the NBA made that bold move. The league represented the first of several dominoes that would fall in quick succession in the world of sports.
Locally, the dominoes fell nearly as quickly. By March 13, the city of Bloomington was closing some of its facilities, and by March 15, the governor was announcing schools would be closed by March 18. It didn’t take long for the state to order restaurants and many other businesses to close, as well. I was lucky, I was able to get one last haircut on March 18.
There’s no doubt our economy has been crippled. If it’s business as usual across Minnesota come May, which seems highly unlikely, it will take far longer than we probably realize for the damage to be undone. Assuming it can be.
Unlike the devastation caused by a tornado or hurricane, every neighborhood in America is affected by the pandemic.
And yet, we’re fortunate. Life is so much better than it would have been had this happened 25 years ago.
Most of us, if not all, will face hardship brought on by the pandemic. How much worse would it be if it happened in 1995 before most U.S. homes were connected to the rest of the world via the internet? Putting together weekly content for the newspaper would be far more challenging without reliable email access and the ability to pass documents and photos around electronically, from the comfort of my home.
Not every business can be run remotely through a computer, but we’re better positioned to minimize the spread of COVID-19 when so many more of us are no longer required to congregate in office complexes. How would we have addressed such a pandemic 25 years ago? How much worse off would our nation be if our non-essential businesses couldn’t function remotely?
Putting the brakes on commerce will always create a ripple effect that will be felt far beyond what we imagine. It will punish some businesses more than others.
If we return to business as usual in a month, what are the chances air travel returns to normal levels? Shoppers may return to Mall of America, but weekend road trips from Iowa or North Dakota, bringing families to Bloomington’s hotels, will be less common in the months to come. Discretionary income for the arts, and entertainment in general, won’t be as bountiful, at least not immediately.
We’ll be talking about the pandemic impact for years, and perhaps five years from now some of us will be recalling how the nation’s shutdown permanently changed the way we do business, or live our lives.
Families across Minnesota will be forever changed by the death of a friend or relative, due to the pandemic. Those losses will be felt long after the economic impact is forgotten.
Despite it all, there’s a greater sense of community, a willingness by many to help others in a time of need, even as we face uncertainty in our own lives. We’ve lived through tough economic times, but most of us have no basis for comparison to the pandemic. I can only assume the recession of the 1930s provided a similar experience, sans the social distancing.
It’s an unprecedented time in our country, yet we’re fortunate to have so many resources at our fingertips, or helpful neighbors a phone call away.
Many of us are blessed, despite the hardships we face.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
