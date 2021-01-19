There is much talk of “healing” our partisan divisions and the “soul of our nation.” What, however, does true “healing” require?
We are a country riven by steep levels of inequality, highly unequal pandemic impacts, a housing affordability crisis, enduring segregation, police violence and systemic racism, and an incipient climate disaster. Is healing even possible without acknowledging our individual and collective responsibility for this multifaceted calamity? Must we not commit, as one nation, to restitution? By asking for healing before justice, aren’t we putting the cart before the horse?
Economic inequality, rising relentlessly through both Republican and Democrat administrations, accounts for unequal COVID-19 impacts that drive low-income communities, especially those of color, deeper into poverty. Discriminatory public policies, reinforced by private-sector practices, create unequal and vastly different living conditions – segregation and social isolation, inferior education, and overcrowded, unsafe, and unstable housing in cities across the country. These conditions are largely responsible for unequal disease impacts that, in turn, increase economic risk for longer term unemployment, economic insecurity, food insufficiency, and vulnerability for homelessness.
Middle-class economic security, living conditions, and future prospects have also deteriorated.
The bottom-middle and lower portions of the U.S. income distribution have seen very little wage growth over the last 30-40 years. Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty’s Opportunity Insights research shows that 90% of American kids born in the 1940s to 1950s went on to earn more than their parents. Today, young people entering their early 30s have only a 50% chance of doing so.
Using data compiled by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity measures the percentage of the U.S. labor force that is “functionally unemployed.” It tracks the percentage of the U.S. labor force without a full-time job (more than 35 hours a week) but seeks one, has no job, or does not earn a living wage, which is estimated at $20,000 annually before taxes.
The official 2020 rate of unemployment is approximately 6.7%. The 2020 functional unemployment rate is 25.7%. For the overall population, in October 2020, 54.1% of people didn’t have jobs paying over $20,000 a year. For Black people, 13.4% of the total US population, that number is 58.2%.
As the poor and middle classes lose further ground in the coronavirus recession of 2020, most billionaires increase their wealth like never before. As of Nov. 17, according to a recently published report by Chuck Collins and his colleagues at the Institute for Policy Studies, the combined wealth of America’s 647 billionaires increased by close to $960 billion since the start of the pandemic. During an economic crisis, U.S. billionaires increased their wealth by nearly $1 trillion.
Systemic racism and inequality hold back our innovative and productive capacity. They violate our country’s core values of equal access to opportunity resources (good schools and safe, stable neighborhoods) and freedom and justice for all. In his 1941 State of the Union Address, FDR said, “Individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. Necessitous men are not free men. People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff out of which dictatorships are made.”
The failed history of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation effort, which sought to heal the wounds of apartheid and oppression, teaches that we delude ourselves if we think that “healing” will be achieved by good will, conversation and compromise, or by psychological approaches to “getting along.” It teaches that there must be acceptance of individual and collective responsibility and concrete, material redress for “healing” to occur. We need public policies at all levels of government that establish equity for disenfranchised communities and fuel investment in climate justice.
If we are not willing to do what it takes to protect the entire community, not just our tribe, then we are destined to fail. This means committing to our core values and coming together as we did in the aftermath of the Great Depression.
Pope Francis, in a New York Times op-ed, writes “Solidarity is more than acts of generosity, important as they are; it is the call to embrace the reality that we are bound by the bonds of reciprocity.” Those bonds depend on trust, respect, and responsibility. They secure our common good and the foundations of our democracy. Restoring them must be our goal.
Hope Melton is a former city planner for St. Paul and Minneapolis and a current affordable housing advocate in Edina.
