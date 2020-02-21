Each week, I look forward to the new edition of the Sun Current with mixed emotions.
I enjoy the informative articles, a connection to what’s going on in my community, and especially news about our amazing youth, athletes, performers, academics. On the other side of the emotional roller coaster are the weekly dueling monologues and negativity about one thing and another. Each of these monologues asserts its own correctness regarding facts.
Recent columns and letters suggesting that they alone have the correct facts assert a rather grim view of Edina, going so far as to suggest that we have a sucker’s choice in whether we are urban or suburban, and most recently, a choice between idealism or vision. Sucker’s choice? Simply, the choice with only two alternatives, presuming that there is not a third, fourth, or a complex set of options. The problem with a sucker’s choice is that it shuts down further conversation, is used as a tactic to elicit fear and is often patently untrue.
Facts are what occurred, can be proven, and so on. Presenting only certain facts, taking them out of context and positioning them to present as fact and not opinion is another matter. This is an intent to sway others to our perspective. Failure to separate and illuminate opinion and interpretation from facts serves to create misunderstanding and mistrust. Intentional or not, this is dangerous and serves to divide us rather than unite us toward common solutions.
I’ve noticed that these tactics seem most often used by those who stand in opposition to something or someone, rather than “for” something. This negativity serves to divide us rather than unite us toward common solutions. It is easy to be a naysayer. It is much more difficult to work toward a vision, shaping our collective future, engaging with others directly rather than resorting to one monologue after another.
My distaste for these dueling monologues in this wonderful venue, the Sun Current, is heightened by the occasional accusations of Edina’s elected officials, our mayor and city council members, with assertions such as: They don’t listen, don’t care, don’t make correct decisions. Here I will offer my opinion: Nothing could be further from the truth, my truth. In my interactions with these individuals, I have observed them to honestly (and with integrity) serve our city by seeking to hear all sides and to make the best decisions for our entire community. Not for one group. Not for another. The entire community.
Sometimes we personally lose something we value due to a decision. Sometimes we gain something. I don’t always agree with each decision. I do trust, however, that our elected officials have more information than do I, and a perspective I do not. To second-guess every decision, to nit-pick details, to throw pot-shots from the sidelines in social- and print-media, this is the work of trolls. It is destructive to the community.
Please, for the sake of our community, let’s engage respectfully and directly. Beware of the tactics of negativity, divisiveness, and the presenting of opinions and interpretations in the name of facts. Check the information on both sides. I fear that if our method for sharing our thoughts is reduced to dueling monologues, our community will go the direction of national politics, becoming increasingly polarized. It is not a desirable scenario. That is my opinion, of course.
And now I await the obvious rebuttal.
Lori Richman, a longtime resident of Edina, serves as chair of the Edina Transportation Commission.
