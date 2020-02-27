By Michelle Horan and Melissa Seeley
Guest Columnists
Horan and Seeley are members of the City of Edina’s Energy & Environment.
Edina’s top sustainability goals are to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and to reduce our waste by recycling 75% of residential solid waste by 2025. Devoting attention to recycling and composting opportunities gives residents the ability to make a direct impact on city goals and a positive impact on the environment.
To that end, Edina will soon join neighboring communities in collecting organics curbside citywide. For many years, community members have elected to add this service to their waste collection. In addition, organics have been collected at our local schools for over a decade. Now, all Edina residents will have the opportunity to divert organic waste out of the trash.
Each year, 40% of food in the United States goes to waste and 25% of our waste is organic material. Providing the convenience of curbside collection will allow the community to divert this material out of landfills. The benefits of that diversion are many including reducing methane gas production, increasing efficiency at Hennepin County’s Energy Recovery Center, and decreased costs for Edina residents based on smaller containers needed for trash. A citywide organics program also brings the city in alignment with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Hennepin County waste reduction goals.
The good news for residents is that it is easy to separate organics out of the waste stream. When the program is rolled out in April, each resident will receive an organics bin from Vierkant Disposal, the hauler for the citywide program. Items that can be collected in this bin are all food scraps, including bones, dairy and meat products; paper products such as paper towels, tissues, egg cartons and pizza boxes. These items can first be collected in a small bin under the sink or a large container right alongside trash. Compostable products and bag liners are readily available at many local and online retailers. This infrastructure makes it easy to be a successful organics recycler.
Providing a consistent, citywide program provides an opportunity for all residents to participate in this important action to meet the city and county sustainability goals. Furthermore, finished compost – made from those food scraps and compostable paper products – provides a multitude of benefits, including moisture retention, erosion control and increased biodiversity for the underlying soil. Finished compost is used in many commercial projects including Minnesota Department of Transportation projects and is valued by individuals and lawn services interested in supplementing lawns and gardens.
Many people look for small actions as contributions to the larger sustainability goals in their community. Diverting organics out of the waste stream is an easy way to aid our community in reaching its sustainability goals.
