Financing large-scale public amenity projects by city governments in Minnesota is complicated. There aren’t many financing vehicles available to city governments. And the options that are available aren’t easy to access.
For over a decade, the city of Edina has been struggling to find the right financing option to enable large-scale capital improvements at Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park. After weighing the pros and cons of our financing options, the City Council directed city staff to pursue a half-percent local option sales tax.
A city government pursues a local option sales tax by approaching the Minnesota State Legislature and asking for permission for the voters of your town to decide whether or not to impose the local option sales tax within that jurisdiction. City elected officials cannot impose the local option sales tax unilaterally. The local option sales tax can only be imposed by a majority vote of the voters in the community, but only after the Minnesota State Legislature allows the voters to decide the issue.
The first step in getting the opportunity for local voters to decide the fate of a local option sales tax is to convince the State Legislature that the projects the city wants to use the local option sales tax funds for are sufficiently “regional” in nature. Because the tax is paid by both residents and non-residents but is decided only by voters in the directly impacted community, the Legislature wants to make sure that both residents and non-residents will benefit from the projects financed by the tax.
In 2021, the Legislature determined that our Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park projects fit their definition of regional, but a project we proposed for Morningside Park and Weber Woods did not. That’s why residents will be voting on a local option sales tax funding for projects at Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park, and not at other park and recreation facilities or other projects around the city.
According to research by the University of Minnesota, about 60 percent of the half-percent sales tax would be paid by nonresidents as they visit local businesses. If the projects were funded through a property tax increase, then the cost burden would fall to Edina residents who own or rent commercial and residential property.
There will be two questions on the ballot, one for each park. A half-percent local option sales tax would generate enough money to pay for the projects at both parks. The tax would expire in 19 years or when $39.3 million has been raised to pay for the projects, whichever is first.
The State Legislature determines not only what projects can be funded with local option sales tax, but also how much money the City can spend on the projects. In 2021, the Legislature authorized Edina voters to vote on a local option sales tax to fund $39.3 million of improvements at Fred Richards Park and Braemar Park. Edina voters will have the final say on the local option sales tax for that much money for those two parks during the 2022 general election.
The Legislature may have authorized the referendum, but the voters will decide the future of these two parks. For more information on the referendum or the projects to be funded with a local option sales tax, visit edinaatplay.org.
Scott H. Neal is city manager of Edina.
