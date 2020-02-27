The International Panel on Climate Change, composed of the world’s top climate scientists, states that to avoid catastrophe and keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, we must reduce global carbon emissions roughly half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
Because the U.S. produces the world’s highest per capita level of carbon emissions among countries with sizable populations, we must lead in taking both individual and collective action. Climate change relates to every aspect of our lives.
The link between housing justice and climate is straight forward. In the Twin Cities (“Buyers flock to low-key suburbs,” Star Tribune Feb. 9, 2020) and across the nation, in areas of high housing demand near jobs and services, rigid single-family zoning makes land scarce and drives up both land and housing prices. Middle- and lower-income households are forced to seek affordable housing further out — increasing car traffic, congestion and carbon emissions. This also means that housing near jobs and services is walled off for all but the very wealthy. Intended or not, large tracts of rigid urban and suburban single-family zoning is effectively a ban on economically and racially diverse communities.
In California, single-family zoning is negating much of California’s climate progress. The California Air Resources Board concluded that in order to solve the climate crisis, we have to solve the housing crisis. This means making significant changes to how communities and transportation systems are planned and built. It means denser housing and expanded public transit.
Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, studied the carbon footprint of 700 California cities and determined that “‘infill’ housing – that is, built-in urban areas, near transit, jobs, and services – can reduce greenhouse gas pollution more effectively than any other option.” (New York Times, March 25, 2019)
Edina is addressing housing and climate justice. Our city council, supported by its staff, our business community, and the vast majority of Edina residents, approved its 2018 Comprehensive Plan. This plan provides for higher density and affordable housing near transit and services in areas of projected growth throughout the city.
That is responsible hope. It’s not enough, but it’s a major step in the right direction.
Unfortunately, denial prevails on a national scale. Our limitless consumption, in a natural world of limited resources, stems from a belief that the American Way of Life is indestructible, and that “freedom” means freedom to consume and waste and wall others out regardless of the cost to anything and anyone but ourselves.
Do we honestly think we can carry on with individual actions but continue to collectively lead this inequitable, high-carbon lifestyle and avoid violent social unrest and climate catastrophe? This is a kind of collective insanity.
Bottom line, the question is this: Do we love this affluent lifestyle — and the prestige, comfort and wealth accumulation it provides us — more than we care about the less fortunate, this beautiful earth and the future of our children and grandchildren? That’s what’s at stake. And the longer we wait to change the way we live, the more painful and costly the transition will be.
