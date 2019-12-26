By Bruce Christensen
Guest Columnist
The 2018 Comp Plan‘s approval is another step toward the urbanization of Edina. Grandview Green, aka “The Lid,” was merely a glimpse of our city’s objective. Once the Lid was exposed, the council retreated.
Interestingly, Mayor Jim Hovland and Councilmember Mike Fischer seem to be distancing themselves from the 2018 Comp Plan. In Fischer’s approval speech, he spun a tale of both ownership and dis-ownership.
On the ownership hand, Fischer ran for council to get the plan “across the finish line.” He inserted two “Big Ideas” workshops into the Comp Plan process, which framed the urban direction of the plan. He also co-led a Comp Plan mid-term check-in.
On the dis-ownership hand, he announced, “I want to say that I’m really proud that I have not suggested any specific words, ideas, or numbers to be inserted in this plan. Not one. This was all you (gestures to audience).” He insisted the plan was the outcome of over 180 public meetings and the input of over 150 residents.
Hovland, in a letter to residents who voiced opposition to the plan, said much the same thing. The 2018 Comp Plan is the community’s vision. It is the product of those who showed up.
How different it was from 2008.
Adopting a Comp Plan requires a 4-1 super-majority vote. In 2008, getting that agreement required a months-long negotiation. The plan, submitted by the planning commission and authored, in part, by Fischer and Staunton, had to be changed.
The changes included lowering population projections, building heights and densities – the same issues that concern many in our community today.
At the final council approval meeting for the 2008 Comp Plan, then-Councilmember Joni Bennett stated there were:
“ … divergent voices in the community. But a very clear majority, strong majority, overwhelming majority, of people in this community did not expect that the community would remain unchanged but that it would continue to be the kind of place that they moved to, with this balance of residential and commercial areas, that it would not be an urban environment. It would be a suburban environment. And what was incorporated into this document and why we heard the heat at some of the public hearings previously was because there was concern that this strong vision, public vision for the community was being overlooked in this document.”
Ms. Bennett noted that council members had been elected to incorporate the community’s vision for itself into the Comp Plan, not the planning commission’s.
Mayor Hovland saw it differently:
“Members Bennett and Masica, I know, attended diligently all of these meetings and feel that they reflect, and that this plan reflects, the vision of many members of our community. It doesn’t reflect my vision, frankly, and I don’t think it reflects the vision of a lot of other people in this town either. It just reflects the vision of those who chose to show up and whether those are the majority voice in our community, I really doubt it.”
Maybe Hovland can explain how “those who chose to show up” in 2008 did not reflect the community’s vision, but did in 2019. What was the difference?
The difference is the 2018 Plan is Hovland, Fischer and Staunton’s vision. The process was set up to guarantee it. The four votes needed to pass an unnegotiable and fully intact urban-vision plan came together in 2016 when Fischer joined the council.
A simple review of the land use amendments to the 2008 Comp Plan shows the council’s very active role in enabling and encouraging Edina’s unprecedented growth.
With victory in hand to urbanize Edina after an almost 12-year effort, why are they washing their hands of this document?
Are their statements chosen to create the impression there’s a resident mandate for urbanization?
Logically this does not make sense. Why would the owners of single-family homes, townhomes and condos, which make up 76% of Edina’s market value for property tax purposes, choose urban over suburban?
Council members should take ownership of their plan and be accountable to the many who chose to live in Edina for its unique suburban experience.
Ron Anderson, the sole “No” vote on the 2018 Comp Plan, summed it up: “We’ve been racing past every forecast for a few years now, I think this (plan) opens the door to more of the same.”
It’s a simple choice – urban or suburban?
Bruce Christensen is a 55-year Edina resident and founder of We Can Do Better Edina (www.wecandobetteredina.org/the-big-disconnect).
