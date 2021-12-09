Schools are often the heart of a community. Since joining as superintendent, I have already seen that this is especially true in Edina.
I have experienced the way this community rallies around its students at events, such as the homecoming parade, concerts, and the grand opening of a new playground. Edina turns out in droves to celebrate achievement and excellence in all its forms. Edina also turns out in support of students and schools when there is work to be done. It is these partnerships that have helped accomplish incredibly important things already this year.
Last week, the district hosted a second series of COVID vaccination clinics, as follow up to first-dose clinics offered at the beginning of November. About 1,500 people were vaccinated, most of them Edina students. This amazing accomplishment could not have happened without the partnership of parents who work in medical fields, the many parents who volunteered, our own EPS staff in health services, custodial services, and school staff, and of course the Odam Community Clinic, who have been our vaccination partners since last spring. In all, 84 volunteers were the driving force behind this effort. The commitment to our students by all of these individuals working in partnership toward this important goal is incredible.
Also in November, I experienced my first Edina Education Fund Cake-Off event. This annual fundraiser is enthusiastically organized and just as enthusiastically attended. Those involved know that it is all in support of Edina students. The Ed Fund provides long-running support for programs such as the EHS Book Club, which I’ve learned is in its 20th year! And the Ed Fund continuously sponsors new programming such as the Rotary Global Scholar Program, and new needs, including the mental wellness campaign they began last year and our literacy efforts with a focus on tackling dyslexia. Through their generous investment, our students have greater access to mental wellness support and our teachers are engaged in learning that builds expertise as literacy and language instructors.
Likewise, the efforts of Edina Give and Go help break down economic barriers to access to programming and opportunities for students. Their annual report tells us that last year, they opened doors for students to more than 400 opportunities, which included funding driver education, summer programs and internet access. Seventy-one students were able to participate in band and orchestra thanks to receiving access to instruments through Give and Go. And their first-ever gear swap drew more than 500 participants, providing families with all important gear needed to participate in extracurricular activities.
These two organizations are longtime partners of the district, and it can be safely said their work has supported thousands of Edina students. They are driven by the knowledge that students will succeed in school if they are engaged in academics and activities that speak to their minds and hearts.
We in the district continue to look for opportunities to build new partnerships within the Edina community. In early October, a collaboration with the Edina Chamber brought more than 40 representatives of local businesses, industries and trades together with district teachers and administrators to talk about what Edina students need to be successful in their future. During the business roundtable, participants engaged in thoughtful, creative and very energetic conversations! This resulted in ideas for real-life opportunities for students and ways that we can work together to help students identify their talents and interests.
Perhaps most important are the opportunities for new parent partnerships. At kindergarten information nights earlier this month, we welcomed parents of our youngest learners and talked about the importance of the partnership between home and school to the success of their students. We are as excited as they are for this important step in their child’s academic journey.
I so appreciate the time, talent and financial resources the Edina community shares with the district to the benefit of all our students. The support and care that our students receive greatly contributes to their ability to experience academic success, and “discover their possibilities and thrive.” As I continue to get to know the Edina community, I see that the partnership between parents, community and schools is truly heartfelt, as is my gratitude.
Stacie Stanley is the superintendent of Edina Public Schools.
