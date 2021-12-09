The recent spike in crime in our community, as well as others in the metro, has shocked and frustrated us as residents. Many of us, quite naturally, experience fear, anxiety, even anger or a sense of simply not feeling safe.
Some call for apprehension and prosecution of those committing these crimes. Jurisdiction generally precludes that approach, and policy/safety issues do not support high-speed chase, especially in neighborhoods. Even though suspects are not always pursued for long periods of time, the methods of investigation have changed over the years. Technology advances allow law enforcement to do more on the back end to solve cases leading to successful prosecution.
It is important that we are all aware that every possible effort is being made by our Edina Police Department to identify and locate those responsible. Response time is outstanding, and the commitment to public safety is impressive. Police Chief Todd Milburn, for whom I hold high regard, advises that we can lessen opportunity for crimes of convenience by locking vehicles, keeping garage doors closed, securing valuables sometimes left in vehicles and locking residence doors. The city website, EdinaMn.gov, has more specifics on police recommendations under “Lock Around The Clock”.
A recent, interesting conversation with Cornelia neighborhood resident Joel Zaslofsky created an insightful moment for me that may be meaningful for many neighborhoods in our town. Mr. Zaslofsky mentioned the concept asset-based community development, inspired by the Abundant Community Initiative in Edmonton, Canada, and others in Europe and the U.S. The inherent benefit of knowing and associating with neighbors on a street level can lead to increased watchfulness and safer neighborhoods. Mr. Zaslofsky has a specific and organized approach to what he refers to as street-level neighboring. To find out about this concept, he can be reached at jezaslof@gmail.com.
The National Night Out demonstrates annually that people enjoy socializing with and getting to know their immediate neighbors better. What could be more important at this time than developing trust and cooperation with those who may be the very first responders in a pinch?
As the late psychologist John Cacioppo emphasized, our species evolved in close knit groups, and finding a place in a deep community is one of our abiding needs.
Finding community, neighborhood, and especially the very street we live on, can help us forge relationships and spaces, which support our mutual interests. This becomes vitally important given the disruption of the pandemic and our current concerns with crimes committed in our neighborhoods, which many have never experienced. Our strength lies in pulling together.
In closing, let’s consider making our streets safer by simply saying: “Howdy neighbor.”
Ron Anderson is an Edina City Councilmember.
