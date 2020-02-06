By Rep. Heather Edleson
Guest Columnist
As your state representative, I’m working for not only our community members in Edina, but for all Minnesotans to restore civility and bring discipline and productivity to our Minnesota State Legislature. My common-sense approach seeks bipartisan solutions that bring us together. When I was sworn into office early last year, I made my first and primary goal to put divisive politics aside to invest in the people of Edina and the communities of Minnesota.
From day one at the Capitol, I’ve championed legislation to support our public schools because all of our kids deserve the opportunity to earn a quality education. Fully funding Minnesota schools means we can offer smaller class sizes and our students have the individualized resources they need to be successful in the classroom and in life. These opportunities shouldn’t be dependent on a zip code. Despite challenges under a divided state Legislature, we were able to deliver new state funding for Minnesota students. The compromise we found with the Minnesota Senate should help prevent future property tax increases and harmful cuts to Edina schools.
Balancing smart investments with targeted tax cuts has also been a key focus of mine. The Minnesota House and Senate found common ground on a tax bill that I supported to deliver targeted tax cuts and credits for families in the 2nd income tax bracket, seniors on Social Security, farmers, and small businesses and startups. Because of this successful legislation, Minnesota’s tax code is now aligned with federal changes.
As the vice chair of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee, I’ve been working toward common-sense solutions to address the senseless nationwide gun violence epidemic. Minnesotans deserve to feel safe at school, work, places of worship, and any public space, which is why I co-authored legislation to expand criminal background checks and enact a ‘red flag’ law, to help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
Despite broad public support and evidence that these measures are working well in other states, the Minnesota Senate Majority blocked these bills from advancing. Their inaction is deeply disappointing, but I continue to listen to our community and remain committed to delivering on these public safety measures for Minnesotans.
As my second year in office begins, please don’t hesitate to contact me with your input and feedback on what is important to you and how I can help. You can reach me at 651-296-4363 or email me at rep.heather.edelson@house.mn to share ideas and ask questions. You can follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/RepHeatherEdelson/. If you’d like to sign up for periodic email updates from St. Paul, you may do so at tinyurl.com/umth9wb.
It’s an honor to represent you at the State Capitol.
Rep. Heather Edelson represents the city of Edina and serves on the Health and Human Service Policy, E-12 Education Finance, and Public Safety Committees. She encourages her constituents to share input and ideas with her at the Capitol anytime at 651-296-4363 or at rep.heather.edelson@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.