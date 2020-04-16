By Hope Melton
Guest Columnist
Crises reveal our true selves, whether as individuals or societies.
The COVID-19 pandemic reveals that we are a dysfunctional society where charity and justice are dangerously out of balance.
Justice, established through social welfare policies, ensures that basic needs are met in an enduring way. Justice is collective and obligatory. It is paid for through our taxes. It ensures that all Americans are able to live a dignified life. That means our basic needs are met through universal pubic programs – for housing, health care, transportation (roads, bridges, transit), and public education. Unless there’s a crisis, it means we are not dependent on charity. Justice, in this sense, is solidarity. We all pay, and the society as a whole benefits.
Charity appropriately picks up when individual and national emergencies occur. Charity is performed voluntarily by individuals, corporations, and philanthropic foundations. It is often delivered through nonprofit organizations. It is targeted to specific populations and needs. While charity is a natural human response and important in times of crisis, it is no substitute for justice through a strong social safety net.
We’ve bought into the notion that “government is the problem” and thereby abdicated our collective and obligatory responsibility to all our citizens. As a result, we do too much charity, and too little justice.
Only in America do people address major health care expenses through “go fund me” campaigns. Because major institutions of our federal government are underfunded, uncoordinated, and unprepared for this pandemic, hundreds of thousands of us will suffer and die before the pandemic is finished.
It’s not just the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been hit by multiple, acute, and interrelated crises in housing, public health, our economy, and climate – all revealing major structural deficiencies and inequities in our society. We are plagued by steep economic inequalities while lacking even a minimally functioning safety net, a severely eroded federal capacity with debased and corrupt personnel at the highest levels of our institutions, and years of grossly deficient infrastructure investment in our transportation and health care systems. This has occurred through many administrations, driven by a winner-take-all ideology of free market capitalism devoid of regard for the common good.
Privatization, deregulation, and abandonment of the pubic provision of public goods – those basic needs described above – is behind this pervasive dysfunction that is impacting everyone in this country, and most severely our vulnerable and disadvantaged populations.
In a free market system, the private sector focuses resources and efforts where the money is, not where the needs are. Planning is left to a volatile market and profitability. That’s just how capitalism works, and it works well for many things. It doesn’t work, however, for war-like situations and the enduring large-scale provision of essential public goods that meet basic needs. Other advanced nations know this. Why don’t we?
There’s no national health plan during this pandemic that would integrate its various aspects and prioritize areas of greatest need. There’s no national economic policy, no national family policy that would include affordable child care and paid sick and family leave, and no national housing policy. It’s all determined by a fragmented, uncoordinated, and piecemeal system based on market profitability. Yes, there are nonprofits but they are charitable entities. They do good work, but national health and welfare crises are way beyond their capacity.
This is a terrifying moment with sickness, death, and destitution haunting all of us. It’s also an opportunity to emerge a better country. We will need moral imagination and courage to articulate a vision of a nation of mutual care. Our lives and the life of the planet depend on it.
A former urban planner, Hope Melton serves as the coordinator for the Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
