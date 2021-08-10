The proposed 13-unit condominium development at 4404 Valley View Road is a type of equity-building, missing-middle, ownership housing that is typically intended for middle-class households at income levels of 80-120% area median income, or AMI.
The guest column that appeared in the July 29 Edina Sun Current, called “Edina’s city officials: Need we remind you?” opposes this project by using zoning codes and guidelines, as outlined in the 2015 Wooddale/Valley View Small Area Plan, that would likely raise the project’s costs, making middle-class affordability financially impossible.
Missing middle housing is designed to physically fit into the architectural character of the neighborhood. Since the area immediately surrounding the proposed development is rapidly gentrifying, with several million-dollar-plus lots, the proposed development, even at three stories, is not out of character, as described in the guest column. Missing middle housing can, but does not always, create density. Density promotes inclusion and diversity. In this case, it may enable renters, who want the wealth-building and stability of homeownership, to buy a condominium home in Edina, thereby also gaining access to Edina schools.
The 2020 Edina Housing Strategy Task Force report, using the 2020 Maxfield Research Edina Comprehensive Housing Market Analysis, recommended the creation of more missing middle housing in Edina.
According to the developer, the city has not created ownership housing for the middle class since the 1970s and the city’s new Housing Preservation Program is not likely to keep pace with the tear-downs. Nationally, a 2012 Pew Research report noted rising income segregation since the 1980s. New middle-class, ownership homes are urgently needed if Edina is to avoid further racial and socioeconomic segregation.
In the interest of supporting the current zoning codes, from which the developer is seeking variances, the authors of the guest column, some former Edina Planning Commissioners, misrepresent the nature and purpose of zoning and height restrictions in Small Area Plans. They state correctly that these are intended to “steer” future development. The guidelines, however, are not written in stone. They are intended to be revised in the interest of the common good – in this case, for greater racial and socioeconomic diversity and the limitation of carbon emissions by supporting public transit.
There’s good reason for code flexibility. Richard Kahlenberg, a senior fellow who studies segregation in schools and housing for The Century Foundation, states in an April 2021 New York Times column, “Housing segregation by race and class is a fountainhead of inequality in America, yet for generations, politicians have been terrified to address the issue. ... Although zoning may seem like a technical, bureaucratic and decidedly local question, in reality the issue relates directly to ... racial justice, respect for working-class people and national unity.”
Kahlenberg adds that zoning laws in many U.S. cities disallow the construction of more multi-family, affordable housing. In Edina, single-family exclusionary zoning covers about 93% of residential land. Kahlenberg argues that single-family exclusive zoning is the “new redlining.”
Let it be said that not all objections to housing developments are intended to discriminate. But if those objections promote racial and socioeconomic segregation, do intentions matter? I become suspicious of discriminatory intent when terms like “excessive” variances, “runaway” development projects, and “bloated, out-of-scale” development proposals are used.
These are tough issues that call upon us to examine our values and priorities individually, and as a community. I acknowledge the building at 4404 Valley View Road is a snug fit. And at this point, we don’t have all the information we need like pricing, for example, to make a definitive decision for or against this development.
The bottom line is that we need to make room for more people to live, work and raise their families in Edina. I don’t want to live in a de facto gated, overwhelmingly wealthy community.
I come down on the side of fairness and inclusion rather than a car-centric, suburban aesthetic that creates nice living conditions for the well-to-do but drives segregation and inequality, and exacerbates climate change.
Finally, we should remember that those who need missing middle housing in Edina are often not at the table. They could very well be the children of current residents. Their voices are not heard.
Hope Melton, a former urban planner, serves as the director for the Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.